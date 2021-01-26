Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 752 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.