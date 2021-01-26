Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

