SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head to Head Comparison

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 17.59% 17.39% 8.59% Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAP and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 12 12 0 2.50 Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $131.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than SAP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $30.86 billion 5.01 $3.72 billion $4.02 32.25 Zuora $276.06 million 6.20 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -19.42

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Zuora on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE has strategic alliance with NTT Corporation. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

