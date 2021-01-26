Sapien (SPN) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Sapien has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14,983.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

