Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.