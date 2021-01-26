Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 242 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 41,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

