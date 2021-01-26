Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 575 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,926. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

