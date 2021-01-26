Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 404,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

