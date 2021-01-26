SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $276.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,843.41 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

