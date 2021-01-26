Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF remained flat at $$7.52 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.