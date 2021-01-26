Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded to Neutral at 140166

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. 140166’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

