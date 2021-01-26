Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $5,923,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,236,664 shares of company stock worth $137,541,811 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

