Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,573. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.