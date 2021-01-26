Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,285 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,486. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

