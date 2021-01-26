Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.