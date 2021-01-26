Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. 32,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

