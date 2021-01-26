Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

