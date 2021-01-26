Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SGMS stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.