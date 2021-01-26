ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $7,914.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,963,498 coins and its circulating supply is 32,279,887 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

