Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $170,462.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,637,511 coins and its circulating supply is 15,837,511 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.