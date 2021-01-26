Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Up 6%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.86. Approximately 4,650,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,445,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.