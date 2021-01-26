Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.41. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 189,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

