Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STL. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STL stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $13,699,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

