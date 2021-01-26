Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) rose 18.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 20,511,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 3,717,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

