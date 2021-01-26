Secure Income REIT (SIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SIR opened at GBX 313.51 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.83. Secure Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 476 ($6.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Secure Income REIT news, insider Michael Brown purchased 334,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £886,430.30 ($1,158,126.86).

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

