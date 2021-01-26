Security National Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

