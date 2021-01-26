Security National Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 263,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.