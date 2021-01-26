Security National Trust Co. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security National Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,384. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

