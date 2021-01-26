Security National Trust Co. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 256,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

