Security National Trust Co. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.24. 13,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,908. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.