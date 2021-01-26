Security National Trust Co. Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 14,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,301. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

