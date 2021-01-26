Security National Trust Co. Purchases 40 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.45. The stock had a trading volume of 70,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

