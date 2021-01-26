Security National Trust Co. Raises Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WesBanco by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 2,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,078. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

