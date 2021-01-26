Security National Trust Co. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. 161,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

