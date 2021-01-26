Security National Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

