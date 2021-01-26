Security National Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 78,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.