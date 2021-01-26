Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.00

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.32 ($0.15), with a volume of 32707110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.85. The company has a market cap of £423.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

