Seele-N (SEELE) Market Cap Achieves $5.76 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $3.91 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

