Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.99. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 88,364 shares.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

