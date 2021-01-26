SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,942,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,426 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.50.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

