SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

SLQT opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.50. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,751,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. Insiders sold a total of 166,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

