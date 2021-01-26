SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.61). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SNES stock remained flat at $$2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 429,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

