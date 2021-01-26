ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $554.68.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $537.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.37, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

