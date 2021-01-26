ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

