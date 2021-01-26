ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

