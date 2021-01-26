SF Capital Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $94,825.57 and approximately $37.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00127087 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00274275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037633 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.