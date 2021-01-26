Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

