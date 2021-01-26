Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.12

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 26440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

