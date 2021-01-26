Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.23

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 125518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHECY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

