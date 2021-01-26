Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.31 ($50.95).

Shares of SHL opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

